Short Interest in SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Rises By 600.0%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS SCIA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.27 and a beta of 1.29. SCI Engineered Materials has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.95.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, solar, glass, defense, aerospace, and transparent electronics.

