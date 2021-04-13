Short Interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) Increases By 1,781.8%

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 1,781.8% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of SNOA stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.77. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

Get Sonoma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 29.78%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, develops and produces stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for various applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, oral care, and dermatological conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Epicyn, an antimicrobial facial cleanser; Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream for management of dry itchy skin, minor skin irritations, rashes, and inflammation caused by various skin conditions, as well as Loyon for the management of skin scaling.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.