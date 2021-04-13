Short Interest in Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) Increases By 580.6%

Suez SA (OTCMKTS:SZEVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,700 shares, a growth of 580.6% from the March 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 245.4 days.

Shares of SZEVF stock remained flat at $$22.06 during trading hours on Tuesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. Suez has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $22.06.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Suez in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water cycle and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, North America, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other.

