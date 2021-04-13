Short Interest in Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Increases By 550.0%

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SUWN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,113. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Sunwin Stevia International has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.15.

About Sunwin Stevia International

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

