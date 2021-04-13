Short Interest in Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Drops By 86.2%

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the March 15th total of 305,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,649,756,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TGGI opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Trans Global Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Trans Global Group

Trans Global Group, Inc, a green company, through its subsidiaries, engages in renewable energy and solar energy sector. It offers products to reduce homeowner's and business' energy consumption, lower their carbon footprint, enhance the efficiency of their energy products, and reduce energy costs.

