Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Grows By 5,128.4%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,100 shares, a growth of 5,128.4% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 82,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth $1,014,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $14,545,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 217,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 123,982 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $62.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

