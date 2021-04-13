Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Rises By 1,178.7%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,000 shares, an increase of 1,178.7% from the March 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.28. VirTra has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.38 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.32.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VirTra stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of VirTra as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

