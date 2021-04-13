Short Interest in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Rises By 308.7%

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, an increase of 308.7% from the March 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 281.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 77,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

Get Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund alerts:

IRR stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.25. 190,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,167. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.74. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $3.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.