Short Interest in Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Drops By 94.4%

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Waterloo Brewing in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIBLF remained flat at $$5.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07. Waterloo Brewing has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. The company produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. It also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

