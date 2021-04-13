Short Interest in Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Drops By 98.6%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 98.6% from the March 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of WMLLF stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Wealth Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.48.
About Wealth Minerals
