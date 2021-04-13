Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s (SIEGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SIEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $83.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $41.66 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $16.78 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 6.43%. Analysts anticipate that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

