Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Shares Up 0.8%

Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. 392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCBGF. Citigroup cut Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18.

