Sig Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Shares Up 0.8%

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Sig Combibloc Group Ag (OTCMKTS:SCBGF)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. 392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCBGF. Citigroup cut Sig Combibloc Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sig Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.18.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sig Combibloc Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sig Combibloc Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit