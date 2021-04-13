Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $924.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silvercorp Metals (SVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.