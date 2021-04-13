Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of SFNC traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,971. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $199.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.50 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marty Casteel sold 76,170 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $1,928,624.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,535.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

