Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

NASDAQ SLP traded down $4.51 on Tuesday, hitting $59.02. 14,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,399. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.66. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. Company insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simulations Plus stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

