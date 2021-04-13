Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) was upgraded by Wedbush to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNAP. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP remained flat at $$62.44 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,749,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,242,176. Snap has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $73.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Snap had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $911.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $312,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 85,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total value of $5,004,291.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 80,661,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,951,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $14,993,745.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,773,000 after purchasing an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,555,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,117,000 after buying an additional 40,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.