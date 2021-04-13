SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s current price.

SNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.23.

Shares of SNC traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.76. The company had a trading volume of 218,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,891. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.86.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.9500001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

