Societe Generale Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAP from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. CIBC upgraded SAP to an outperformer rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $132.40 on Friday. SAP has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The firm has a market cap of $162.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average of $128.92.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $2.189 dividend. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SAP by 138.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,071,000 after acquiring an additional 658,526 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,086,069,000 after acquiring an additional 206,969 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in SAP by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,175,000 after acquiring an additional 106,252 shares in the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

