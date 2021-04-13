Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Short Interest Update

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the March 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:STWRY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. 1,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

