SOMESING Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.06 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. SOMESING has a market cap of $19.06 million and approximately $339,006.00 worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOMESING coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00067166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00260442 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.61 or 0.00675226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,913.00 or 1.00046762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $573.93 or 0.00912679 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00020003 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s launch date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

