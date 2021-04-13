SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $24,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Orin Green Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,554,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,052,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Shares of RWO stock opened at $48.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

