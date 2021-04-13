SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,661 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF accounts for 0.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $29.42 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.43.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

