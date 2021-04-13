SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,421,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,726,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $152.33 on Tuesday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.53 and a 1 year high of $161.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.05.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

