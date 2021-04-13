SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLG opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $31.88 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.55.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.