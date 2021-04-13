Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 15,229 Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Koppers at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Koppers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Koppers by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

KOP opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average is $30.34. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $393.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.10 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,795 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $238,232.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,825 shares in the company, valued at $835,304.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KOP shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

