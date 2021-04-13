Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $429,000 Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,863 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monro by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,020,814.96. Insiders sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock worth $2,883,915 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRO opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.29. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

