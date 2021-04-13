Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,081 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HIW. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $45.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

