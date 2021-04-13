Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $451,000 in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 199,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRD. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 532.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 902,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 759,763 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,100,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 667,090 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RRD opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $4.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.60.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.50. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

