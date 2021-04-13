Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 20,994 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,994 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $91.12 on Tuesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $89.12. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.13.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,255 shares of company stock worth $1,875,738. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.