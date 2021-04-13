Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Matador Resources Call Options (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 6,741 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the average daily volume of 2,808 call options.

Shares of MTDR stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $23.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,727. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,629,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,769,000 after buying an additional 33,288 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 440,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

