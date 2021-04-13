Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Separately, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

SEOAY opened at $19.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.7162 per share. This is an increase from Stora Enso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.62%. Stora Enso Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.67%.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

