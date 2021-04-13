Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SAUHY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Straumann stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.58. Straumann has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $68.43.

About Straumann

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

