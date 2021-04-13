Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Sells $3,138,412.68 in Stock

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:LRN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,619. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.78. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $27,599,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stride in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stride has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

