Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) Insider Sells £35,400 in Stock

Sumo Group Plc (LON:SUMO) insider David Wilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £35,400 ($46,250.33).

David Wilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, David Wilton sold 195,042 shares of Sumo Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60), for a total transaction of £686,547.84 ($896,979.15).

Shares of LON:SUMO traded up GBX 3.55 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 359.55 ($4.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,260. Sumo Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.75 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 323.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 304.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £615.74 million and a PE ratio of 356.00.

SUMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Group from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.82) price target on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 313 ($4.09).

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

