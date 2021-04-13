Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 36,930 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,534,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.13.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 631,613 shares of company stock worth $12,503,907 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

