Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by Tudor Pickering to C$33.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.52.

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$26.08 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.93.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.69%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Analyst Recommendations for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit