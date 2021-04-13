Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price upped by Tudor Pickering to C$33.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.52.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$26.08 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of C$14.28 and a 12-month high of C$29.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.93.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 1.652486 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.69%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.