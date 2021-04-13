SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,900 shares, an increase of 3,464.2% from the March 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,639,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In other news, CEO Timothy Alan Young sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $360,000.00.

SunHydrogen stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. SunHydrogen has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.12.

SunHydrogen, Inc develops solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

