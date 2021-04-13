Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Buys $103,020.00 in Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Director Michael R. Keller bought 17,000 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00.

Shares of SLGG stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.18. 30,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,410,491. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $133.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLGG. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates a video gaming and esports entertainment platform for everyday players in the United States. The company offers Minehut, a social and gaming portal for the avid Minecraft players; Framerate, a social video network in gaming; SLG.TV that provides esports competitions and entertainment programming following the leagues, the teams, and players; Virtualis Studios, a virtual production studio, which offers solutions for video, television, and branded content; and City Clubs that aggregates gamers and creators across different genres of games, ages, and skill levels for digital and physical competitions.

