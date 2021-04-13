Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 9,608 Shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 53,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,106,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,347,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,737,000.

BATS EPRF opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

