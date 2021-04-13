Susquehanna International Group LLP Decreases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXT) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Technology ETF has a one year low of $49.21 and a one year high of $71.35.

