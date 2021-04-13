Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Position in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,192 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in EMCORE were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in EMCORE by 229.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 585,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,193,000 after buying an additional 408,248 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in EMCORE by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,922,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 137,789 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

EMKR opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.55 million, a P/E ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 1.24. EMCORE Co. has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $8.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

