Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $705,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,438,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,342,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000.

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $36.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52.

