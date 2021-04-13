Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 30,401 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 87.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,401 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of IVOO opened at $180.79 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $181.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99.

