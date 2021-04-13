Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KJUL opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average of $25.65. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $26.52.

