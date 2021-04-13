suterusu (SUTER) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last Week

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. suterusu has a total market capitalization of $60.82 million and $3.23 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. It was first traded on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

