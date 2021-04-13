SVB Leerink Increases Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target to $21.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price increased by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of NKTR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,123. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.40 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.76.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.64 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 50,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,457,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 404,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

