SwissBorg (CHSB) Market Cap Reaches $1.03 Billion

SwissBorg (CURRENCY:CHSB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, SwissBorg has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One SwissBorg coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001632 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SwissBorg has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and approximately $10.33 million worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00056044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00019412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00085369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.19 or 0.00639541 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00032478 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00038585 BTC.

SwissBorg Profile

SwissBorg (CHSB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for SwissBorg is swissborg.com . SwissBorg’s official message board is swissborg.com/blog . The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwissBorg is decentralising wealth management by making it fun, fair and community-centric. Its flagship product, the Wealth App, is designed to allow users to securely buy, sell and exchange digital assets, with the protection of its cutting-edge MPC keyless technology and the flexibility to invest with 18 fiat currencies. The multi-utility CHSB token is at the heart of their ecosystem, and offers the benefits of staking, which allows users to access fees as low as 0% in the Wealth App; a protect and burn program to protect the price of the token in bearish markets through limiting supply; voting rights in Swissborg referendums; and the opportunity to earn rewards through the SwissBorg DAO. Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, SwissBorg has an international team of over 75 people and holds two Estonian licenses to provide Virtual Currency Exchange and Virtual Currency Wallets internationally. It believes that blockchain technology can empower everyone to control their wealth and that this is the next step towards a world of decentralised nations, where every individual is welcome and is fairly rewarded for their contributions. “

SwissBorg Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwissBorg directly using U.S. dollars.

