SYNC Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $9.52 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $9.52 million and $115,461.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $300.89 or 0.00474646 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006634 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00027029 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,237.39 or 0.03529414 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 132,190,836 coins and its circulating supply is 110,502,139 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

