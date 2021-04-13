TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Senior Officer Buys C$14,000.00 in Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Senior Officer Barry Macneil bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,176,600 shares in the company, valued at C$329,448.
TAO stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.13. 63,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,400. TAG Oil Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 81.14, a current ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About TAG Oil
