TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Senior Officer Buys C$14,000.00 in Stock

TAG Oil Ltd (TSE:TAO) Senior Officer Barry Macneil bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,176,600 shares in the company, valued at C$329,448.

TAO stock traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.13. 63,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,400. TAG Oil Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.09 and a 1 year high of C$0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$11.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 81.14, a current ratio of 81.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get TAG Oil alerts:

About TAG Oil

TAG Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. The company operates eight exploration and production permits in New Zealand; and an exploration and production permit in Australia. It holds interests in the Taranaki basin located in New Zealand; and a 100% interests in the Petroleum Lease 17 permit that covers 25,700 acres area located in the Surat Basin in Australia.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.