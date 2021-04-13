Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 356.2% from the March 15th total of 300,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 21,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,890. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $485.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.
Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGB shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.