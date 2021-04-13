Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 356.2% from the March 15th total of 300,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Taseko Mines stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.72. 21,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,099,890. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $485.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $67.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,075 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,597 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGB shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

